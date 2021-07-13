Valley Forum: A place for everyone at Sonoma Community Center

On a sunny Monday in June, 14 teens arrived at the Sonoma Community Center for their first day of Self-Expression Camp. At first, it felt… awkward. The campers shyly (and a little nervously) eyed one another as they went through introductions and heard about what was in store for the next two weeks. They were quiet and tentative as they made pronoun buttons, worked on soft 3D fabric sculptures and constructed coil pots.