Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' Actor, Dead at 75

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Robinson, who starred as Mac the desk clerk in Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles from cancer. He was 75. Robinson's career began in the early 1970s, and he continued working up until his death. Last year, he appeared in the Freeform limited series Love in the Time of Corona and two episodes of Disney's Raven's Home.

popculture.com

