What is the Delta variant and am I protected against it with my vaccine?

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Delta Variant is the predominant strain. This is important to note as the Delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective even against the Delta variant. If you are 12 years of age and older, you are urged to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The NET Health Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler provides access for any eligible person to receive the Pfizer vaccine (if you are over the age of 12) or the J & J vaccine (if you are over the age of 18). Interested persons can make an appointment to receive either vaccine by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.