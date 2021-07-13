Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

What is the Delta variant and am I protected against it with my vaccine?

KCEN
KCEN
 15 days ago
TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 219 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant so far and these cases are believed to be between 20 and 30 percent of new cases in the state. At the same time, they believe it will be the top spreader in state.

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
Waco local news

#Delta#Temple#Baylor Scott#Bell County Health
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Department of Health
themonitor.net

COVID vaccinations encouraged

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Delta Variant is the predominant strain. This is important to note as the Delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective even against the Delta variant. If you are 12 years of age and older, you are urged to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The NET Health Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler provides access for any eligible person to receive the Pfizer vaccine (if you are over the age of 12) or the J & J vaccine (if you are over the age of 18). Interested persons can make an appointment to receive either vaccine by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Texas Statefox44news.com

Delta Variant sweeping the nation now in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — The Delta COVID-19 variant is sweeping across the nation and the globe, and is now the dominant variant of the virus. “We know that about 6.9 percent of the cases in Texas are Delta variant, so it is slowly creeping in and taking over as our dominant COVID variant. So we need to be aware that this is the coming future for COVID,” Kelly Craine said, the Communication Lead of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
SNAP: August benefits increasing

SNAP: August benefits increasing

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
San Francisco, CASFist

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta Are 'Indistinguishable' From Unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control reversed course Monday and said it now recommends indoor masks for the vaccinated in all areas of the country where COVID infections are surging. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited unpublished data from recent days suggesting that vaccinated people may be able to spread the Delta variant just as easily as unvaccinated people.
Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Vaccinations are the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are what will turn a world-disrupting catastrophe into a nuisance. This is not news and should not be controversial. This has been clear since the pandemic reached global proportions. Where things get controversial is when it comes to vaccine mandates....
New Orleans, LAtechstartups.com

At least 150 fully vaccinated Americans have died of Covid: Why are fully vaccinated people dying from the virus even after getting the vaccine?

For several months now, U.S. health officials have been saying that the covid-19 vaccine will prevent people from dying of the deadly virus. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.”
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."

