World

world hunger

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

A United Nations report says last year saw a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger, much of that likely linked to the pandemic.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

#World Hunger#United Nations
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

World hunger surged to 15-year high as virus stifled food access

World hunger spiked last year, outpacing population growth and probably reaching the highest since 2005, as the Covid-19 pandemic curbed incomes and access to food, according to the United Nations. As many as 811 million people - about a tenth of the global population - were undernourished in 2020, the...
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth - an estimated 768 million of us - were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world's population was undernourished.
Posted by
WSB Radio

UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

ROME — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions....
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Exacerbating World Hunger, Report Shows

From melting ice caps and rising sea levels to record temperatures and extreme drought, climate change manifests in myriad ways and in myriad places. But it doesn’t just show up in the environment and in the weather. It also shows up at the dinner table, according to global charity Oxfam International, which this month published an ominous report on the state of world hunger, which it says is growing in part thanks to the climate crisis.
Public Healththeapopkavoice.com

The Pandemic, the Recession, and Hunger: What We’ve Learned

During the pandemic, many of the families seeking help were facing hunger for the first time. “Just because I have a car doesn’t mean I have enough money to buy food.” This quote, featured in a 2020 New York Times headline, offers a glimpse at the true face of hunger in America – and it’s not what you might expect.
CharitiesBirmingham Star

Sodexo and Stop Hunger Fundraiser in India generates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo, the world leader in quality-of-life services, has concluded its 3-week long online fundraiser project. Etienne Dufrenois, Director Asia Pacific, Middle-EastAfrica, Stop Hunger state, "Hunger pandemic is looming. No matter the country, this health and social crisis has spared no one around the world, but people most in need are the most affected. The number of people using food banks is growing. At Stop Hunger, we are convinced that hunger in the world is avoidable. But in an emergency situation, feeding the most in need is absolutely vital. That's what we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic. In India, we wanted to leverage our strengths by working together alongside with Sodexo, its clients, suppliers, and also employees to support local NGOs. This unique "Carethreefold" initiative is the most pragmatic way to be united in delivering a vital emergency aid, and to bring some hope. Thanks to all donors.""COVID-19, above all, is a humanitarian crisis that calls for solidarity. Through the pandemic, Sodexo and Stop Hunger have been tirelessly working to reach the needy and make help available. Our employees too have actively donated from their personal remuneration during the first wave; volunteered their time and efforts to support relief measures. With Sodexo COVID-19 Relief Fund, we have been able to advance assistance to the vulnerable in line with our Better Tomorrow 2025 objectives of acting against hunger. We are most grateful for your contribution," said Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India.
Posted by
Fox News

World hunger problem worsened by coronavirus pandemic, UN says

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a worsening of the world's hunger in 2020. Between 720 and 811 million people worldwide faced hunger — 161 million more than in 2019, according to a report released Monday by multiple UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and others.
Posted by
Daily Herald

UN: World leaders can attend annual UN meeting in person

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations has decided to let world leaders attend their annual gathering at the U.N. General Assembly in September in person -- or deliver pre-recorded speeches if COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from traveling. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, a strong supporter of in-person meetings, said in...
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

Why teachers are on hunger strike in various cities in Ecuador

Members of the National Union of Educators (UNE) of Ecuador carry out a hunger strike in several cities of the country in defense of the reforms to the Organic Law of Intercultural Education (LOEI) and the payment of pending retirement compensation. The protest action began this Monday, when some of...
Posted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
AdvocacyBBC

The migrants hunger-striking for legal status in Belgium

More than 400 undocumented migrants are on hunger strike in the Belgian capital Brussels. Many of them have lived in the country for years and they want it to be easier for them to become legal residents, which would allow them to work officially. Produced, filmed and edited by Sira...
Labor IssuesSanta Barbara Independent

Reducing Hunger While Building Community

Of late, there has been much focus on reducing inequality, poverty, and poor child nutrition in the U.S. Belo Horizonte, the third largest city in Brazil (2.5 million inhabitants), provides an impressive example of how to solve all these challenges with fewer resources than this country has available. In the early 1990s, a progressive mayor started talking about the city’s people as citizens rather than consumers and their universal right to food. To implement this vision, he created a food council with representatives from government agencies, labor unions, farms, citizen groups, research institutions, churches, and nonprofits.
Pharmaceuticalsmarketplace.org

We need to think about the unvaccinated differently

There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Posted by
Reuters

'Pathetic and disgraceful': U.S. lawmakers blast Coca-Cola, Visa and others over Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan Congressional panel blasted U.S.-based corporate sponsors of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, including Coca-Cola, Visa Inc. and Airbnb, accusing them of putting profits ahead of accusations of genocide in China. Republican Congressman Chris Smith told the Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing...
Public Healththeenergymix.com

Hunger Now Kills 11 People Every Minute

A roiling combination of climate crisis, pandemic shock, and war has disrupted food production, leading to a six-fold increase in people suffering famine-like conditions, according to a new report from Oxfam. “The Hunger Virus Multiplies” estimates that, worldwide, 11 people are now dying from hunger every minute, with more than...

