world hunger

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo, the world leader in quality-of-life services, has concluded its 3-week long online fundraiser project. Etienne Dufrenois, Director Asia Pacific, Middle-EastAfrica, Stop Hunger state, "Hunger pandemic is looming. No matter the country, this health and social crisis has spared no one around the world, but people most in need are the most affected. The number of people using food banks is growing. At Stop Hunger, we are convinced that hunger in the world is avoidable. But in an emergency situation, feeding the most in need is absolutely vital. That's what we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic. In India, we wanted to leverage our strengths by working together alongside with Sodexo, its clients, suppliers, and also employees to support local NGOs. This unique "Carethreefold" initiative is the most pragmatic way to be united in delivering a vital emergency aid, and to bring some hope. Thanks to all donors.""COVID-19, above all, is a humanitarian crisis that calls for solidarity. Through the pandemic, Sodexo and Stop Hunger have been tirelessly working to reach the needy and make help available. Our employees too have actively donated from their personal remuneration during the first wave; volunteered their time and efforts to support relief measures. With Sodexo COVID-19 Relief Fund, we have been able to advance assistance to the vulnerable in line with our Better Tomorrow 2025 objectives of acting against hunger. We are most grateful for your contribution," said Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India.