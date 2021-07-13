Cancel
Champaign County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY At 901 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Urbana, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Urbana, North Lewisburg, Woodstock, Mutual, Cable, Mingo, Kennard and Powhattan. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

