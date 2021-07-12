Cancel
Long Beach, CA

LBPD Officers Find Two-Year-Old, Reunite With Mother

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Sunday night, officers of the Long Beach Police Department came across a two-year-old child wearing pajamas in the area of 4th st. and Cherry Ave around 12 AM. The child remained in police custody throughout the night as officers drove up and down asking community members to help identify the child’s parents over their vehicle’s PA system. Officers eventually located the child’s mother at 3 AM that same night.

