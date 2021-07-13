Black Widow Director Reveals Why Natasha Doesn’t Receive Funeral in Avengers: Endgame

It was revealed where Natasha Romanoff is buried in Black Widow and why her burial was not as important as that of other characters. Black widow became an outright Marvel and Disney + hit. After so many years, Natasha Romanoff finally got the solo movie she so deserved. This film takes us into the life and secrets of the heroine, where we learn about her past and more about her personal life. Of course, this film pays tribute to the character who died in Avengers: Endgame.