NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, Ghosts, Survivor: CBS Sets 24 Premiere Dates for Fall 2021
The Tiffany network has announced the premiere dates for Fall 2021. The new and returning CBS shows are 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Activist, B Positive, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, Bull, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Survivor, SEAL Team, SWAT, Tough As Nails, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon.tvseriesfinale.com
