Firefighters continue to battle Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires

Two wildfires, the Green Ridge Fire and the Lick Creek Fire — formerly called the Dry Gulch Fire — continue to burn into the evening of Monday, July 12. The Green Ridge Fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew to 228 acres by Monday update from fire crews. That’s about 50 larger than earlier in the day. The fire is comprised of two wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain, consisting of mostly timber, grass and shrubs.