Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Firefighters continue to battle Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo wildfires, the Green Ridge Fire and the Lick Creek Fire — formerly called the Dry Gulch Fire — continue to burn into the evening of Monday, July 12. The Green Ridge Fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew to 228 acres by Monday update from fire crews. That’s about 50 larger than earlier in the day. The fire is comprised of two wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain, consisting of mostly timber, grass and shrubs.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Clarkston, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#The Lick#Firefighters#Public Use#The Green Ridge Fire#The Dry Gulch Fire#The Red Cross#Echo Hills Church#Echo Hills Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy