40,000 charging stations for electric vehicles planned for Southern California
What will come first? More electric cars on California’s roadways or additional electric vehicle chargers?. This chicken-and-egg problem has plagued the changeover from gasoline-powered to electric passenger cars, which according to a goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is supposed to be completed by 2035 as a way to reduce smog that causes health problems and greenhouse gases that bring about global climate change.www.pe.com
