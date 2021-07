Round Rock City Council approved a rezoning of property adjacent to the Dell Technologies global headquarters, which will be occupied by Switch's data center, July 22. Two plots of land totaling 35.71 acres, adjacent to Dell, were approved for rezoning to a planned unit development, or PUD, from commercial C-1 by the council in a unanimous vote. The PUD zoning was recommended by the Round Rock Planning and Zoning Commission, Planning and Development Services Director Brad Wiseman said, because the city does not have a zoning designation for data centers.