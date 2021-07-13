Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Covanta -- the other side of the story

Delaware County Daily Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contract which the Delaware County Council has with the Covanta plant in Chester is up for renewal in the spring of 2022. I would ask all the voters of Delaware County to participate in this Ccouncil decision by becoming acquainted with the services which Covanta provides to us and measure that carefully against the proposed harm which the plant does to the environment or to the people in the surrounding area.

