Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get three new games through the SNES app later this month! On July 28th, fans will have the chance to play Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. Even fans that grew up in the Super Nintendo era can be forgiven for not knowing these games, but perhaps they'll find a new audience on Switch! A trailer showcasing the three games can be found at the top of this post. These choices will likely disappoint fans that are still waiting for games like Earthbound to release, but chances are, Nintendo will add the game to the service sometime in the near future.