DC's Stargirl Showrunner Teases "Personal" Villain Eclipso
The second season of DC's Stargirl hits The CW next month and while the young heroes of the new Justice Society of America faced some formidable foes when they took on Icicle and the Injustice Society, there are new villains coming. Among them is Eclipso, the big bad for Season 2 that was teased in the Season 1 finale. The absolute embodiment of darkness and corruption in comics, Eclipso has been a major foe for some of DC's heaviest of hitters, and according to series showrunner Geoff Johns, on DC's Stargirl, we'll see Eclipso's darkness clash with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) light with the villain having no qualms about tapping into deeply personal pain.comicbook.com
