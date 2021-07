Summer is in full swing and what’s more summer than baseball? Stadiums are back to full capacity and the Midsummer Classic is upon us. The contenders will emerge and the pretenders will fall off and slip away and a magical season will conclude with someone holding the Commissioner’s Trophy. Hollywood has dipped its feet into the waters of sports movies time and time again and baseball has been no exception and here are a few to baseball movies binge and get your baseball fix off the diamond.