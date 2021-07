Pennsylvania is experiencing a change in climate. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says temperatures have risen half a degree; rainstorms are more frequent and more heavy; and the tidal portion of the Delaware River is rising an inch every eight years. Last summer was one of our hottest on record, and this summer has produced several heat waves, with more expected. For those without air conditioning or access to a lake or pool, it will be remembered as an uncomfortably warm summer.