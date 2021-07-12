Cancel
Thompson Falls, MT

State investigating girl's death at therapeutic boarding school

By Seaborn Larson
Montana Standard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMPSON FALLS — State officials are investigating the June 25 apparent suicide of a 17-year-old girl at a therapeutic boarding school in northwest Montana. The girl was found hanging by staff, according to her death certificate. She died at Reflections Academy, a 24-bed therapeutic boarding school for troubled teenage girls age 13-18 outside Thompson Falls. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which oversees the troubled teen industry in Montana, confirmed in a June 30 email the department is investigating the death.

