1. Trade Deadline Deals (July 30) Astros GM James Click has two weeks to decide how aggressively he wants to pursue a World Series in 2021. Since becoming owner of the ‘stros in 2011, Jim Crane has shown he is willing to spend money if it yields results unlike his predecessor Drayton McLane. No stranger to trade deadline action, the Astros acquired RHP Zach Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for four of Houston’s top prospects. Greinke was at the time in his fourth year of a six year, $206M contract; a contract that will expire at the conclusion of this season.