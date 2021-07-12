Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk purchases Virgin Galactic ticket for trip to space, report says

SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article, Elon Musk purchases Virgin Galactic ticket for trip to space, report says, originally appeared on CNET.com. Elon Musk is planning to take a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire's decision to brave space follows in the footsteps of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson, who also have ambitions for space travel.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#The Wall Street Journal#Cnet#British#Blue Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Government denies Blue Origin’s challenge to NASA’s lunar lander program

The Government Accountability Office squashed Blue Origin’s protest over NASA’s decision to pick a single lunar lander contractor, the agency said Friday, also denying a similar protest from Dynetics. The GAO’s decision keeps Blue Origin’s rival, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the sole winner of NASA’s lucrative Moon lander program and hands a loss to Jeff Bezos, whose space company waged a months-long fight to win the same funding.
Aerospace & Defensesuperhits1027.com

Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race. The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company will start out by launching...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & DefenseBYU Newsnet

Billionaire space race expands industry, ‘democratizes’ space

A new push for space tourism is expanding as some billionaires start a new space race with their recent flights. Opportunities for students entering the space industry are increasing while the potential for a democratization of space seems near. The three billionaires turned space company owners in the spotlight are...
Industryinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Like The 'Baskin Robbins Of Batteries'

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy