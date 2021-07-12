Elon Musk purchases Virgin Galactic ticket for trip to space, report says
This article, Elon Musk purchases Virgin Galactic ticket for trip to space, report says, originally appeared on CNET.com. Elon Musk is planning to take a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire's decision to brave space follows in the footsteps of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson, who also have ambitions for space travel.www.sfgate.com
