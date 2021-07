I love to eat, and I have tons of recipes I like to try. But I can only do a few with the short time I have left from work. I dedicate my free time to cooking, and I am proud to say that I have improved so much! I have a subscription to a lot of cooking sites and magazines. And I enjoy browsing them. Most of the time, I forget where I read or get the recipes, so I make sure to have a handy pocket notebook to write on. This easy Crisp Cucumber Salsa recipe has been on my list for a while now. So I decided to give this a try, and it exceeded my expectations! Using mostly what I already have on my pantry, I can easily and quickly throw this together any time. Super good, I think it’ll be part of my favourite to make every week. Serve this with chips for a quick and refreshing snack/appetizer.