Why Washington’s new name will be the Red Wolves
Earlier today, the Washington Football Team and team president Jason Wright dropped a video declaring what the team’s future name will not be: the Warriors. Not surprisingly, after several focus groups - some centered on getting the specific input of Native Americans - the team recognized that any attempt to retain imagery or logos that harkened back to the team’s prior Native American connection were basically radioactive at this point. No feathers, no arrows, no cloaking “Redskins” as “Warriors.”www.hogshaven.com
