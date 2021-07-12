Cancel
NBA

Former NBA Star Smith: ‘Is Versatility Your Blessing Or Your Curse?’

By Don Yaeger
chiefexecutive.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Smith spent 10 years in the NBA, playing with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. During that window, he was often asked to assume new roles, sometimes in mid-season. “I’ve always wondered how much more I might have been able to accomplish if I had been able to be in one position at one place and get really good at doing certain things,” Smith said. “But that wasn’t what my teams needed from me.”

