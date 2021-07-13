Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Aiken City Council approves SCETV lease for new telecommunications tower

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w61P4_0auwfwv200
Buy Now Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon raises his hand as he votes Monday night at the Aiken City Council meeting. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The Aiken City Council on Monday approved leasing land behind the city’s police headquarters to S.C. Educational Television, clearing the way for the construction of a new telecommunications tower there and the disassembly of an older one at the abandoned Aiken County hospital complex.

The lease marks a significant step forward for the long-discussed tower project, which officials have acknowledged, in one form or another, has often moved at a sluggish pace.

“This has been a long time coming,” City Council member Lessie Price said Monday. “I am excited. We should all be. It's taken a long time.”

City Council preliminarily approved the lease in late June, teeing up Monday’s unanimous vote.

The lease will run for at least 20 years, and SCETV has the option to buy the site, a 2-acre wedge behind the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVdiJ_0auwfwv200
Buy Now This site survey, included in the Aiken City Council's Monday meeting packet, shows where the new telecommunications tower will be erected. (Photo provided/City of Aiken) Photo provided/City of Aiken

The tower project is estimated to take months to complete, documents show. The Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Aviation Authority have already given the regulatory OK for venture, and the S.C. Joint Bond Review Committee recently approved funding for tower construction and removal.

The self-supported tower to be erected near Wire Road will replace the decades-old tower at the old Aiken County hospital complex, 828 Richland Ave. W. The existing tower, near Barnwell Avenue, has complicated the sale of the old hospital property, which Aiken County owns but is inside Aiken city limits.

“The lease is fairly straightforward,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Monday, “and it will hasten, I think, the redevelopment of the property at 828 Richland Ave., the old hospital.”

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
203
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Telecommunications Tower#The Tower#Scetv#The Aiken City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy