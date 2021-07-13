Aiken City Council approves SCETV lease for new telecommunications tower

Buy Now Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon raises his hand as he votes Monday night at the Aiken City Council meeting. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The Aiken City Council on Monday approved leasing land behind the city’s police headquarters to S.C. Educational Television, clearing the way for the construction of a new telecommunications tower there and the disassembly of an older one at the abandoned Aiken County hospital complex.

The lease marks a significant step forward for the long-discussed tower project, which officials have acknowledged, in one form or another, has often moved at a sluggish pace.

“This has been a long time coming,” City Council member Lessie Price said Monday. “I am excited. We should all be. It's taken a long time.”

City Council preliminarily approved the lease in late June, teeing up Monday’s unanimous vote.

The lease will run for at least 20 years, and SCETV has the option to buy the site, a 2-acre wedge behind the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Buy Now This site survey, included in the Aiken City Council's Monday meeting packet, shows where the new telecommunications tower will be erected. (Photo provided/City of Aiken) Photo provided/City of Aiken

The tower project is estimated to take months to complete, documents show. The Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Aviation Authority have already given the regulatory OK for venture, and the S.C. Joint Bond Review Committee recently approved funding for tower construction and removal.

The self-supported tower to be erected near Wire Road will replace the decades-old tower at the old Aiken County hospital complex, 828 Richland Ave. W. The existing tower, near Barnwell Avenue, has complicated the sale of the old hospital property, which Aiken County owns but is inside Aiken city limits.

“The lease is fairly straightforward,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Monday, “and it will hasten, I think, the redevelopment of the property at 828 Richland Ave., the old hospital.”