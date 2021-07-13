Cases and hospitalizations up in Central Texas

Over the weekend, the U.S. hit a 20,000 daily case count of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

Those are numbers we haven't seen in several months. Texas is one of 22 states seeing a steady rise in cases and hospitalizations, it's something health officials said they are seeing right here in Central Texas.

In more ways than one, it's a case of deja vu for health care professionals.

"We don't want any more cases; we don't want anyone more hospitalized," Kelly Craine with the Waco/McLennan County Public Health District said. "Hospitalization rates are low, but it's just concerning continues to be concerning that we're seeing this uptick."

Over in McLennan County, Craine said they are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in cases," Craine said. "We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations, not to the extreme levels that we saw back in November and December, but we are starting to see increases."

Hospitals in Bell County noticing an increase in hospitalizations for too, this time around, they are prepared.

Tersa McNeal Hospitalist at Baylor Scott and White said, "I think compared to a year ago, there is at least familiarity, we know how to take care of these patients."

Dr. Erin Bird the Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health agrees, saying, "We're going into this surge, which with a much better fund of knowledge."

With this increase in hospitalizations, there has been a shift in who is checking in to the hospital.

"Both Seaton and at Advent health, we have not seen a vaccinated patient hospitalized have a fatality," Bird said. "Before it was impacting a lot of our patients over 65. Now we're seeing patients, even in their 20's being hospitalized with that more common range."

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

"The impact that it has on our healthcare workers, particularly our nurses and physicians who care for these COVID patients. It's tough. That's why from a public health standpoint if there are those patients out there who are reluctant or who've been waiting to get the vaccine, just for the sake of those nurses and physicians taking care of those COVID patients, get your vaccine," said Bird.

McNeal said, "We really would love for people to get vaccinated. We know that there are still people out there who kind of thinking about if they should or not. I would just really encourage those people. If you have questions, please reach out to your regular doctor. Find someone to get your questions answered. We're happy to help."