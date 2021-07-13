Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 858 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Le Raysville to near Overton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rush, Wysox, Wilmot, Hollenback, Orwell, Herrick, Wyalusing, Meshoppen, Monroe and Forkston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Wyalusing, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Wyoming County, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Bradford, PA
State
Wyoming State
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy