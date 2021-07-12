Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen according to radar estimates. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Middletown, Port Jervis, Howells, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Huguenot, Unionville, Deerpark, Westtown, Slate Hill and Circleville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.