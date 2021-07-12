Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clinton; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Clinton County in central Indiana Northeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Southeastern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rossville, Mulberry, Darlington and Clarks Hill.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Clarks Hill, IN
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
City
Rossville, IN
City
Darlington, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
County
Montgomery County, IN
City
Montgomery, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy