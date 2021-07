LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NBA star, D’Angelo Russell is back home doing what many professional athletes from Louisville did before him. Teach the game of basketball to the next generation. “I remember what guys like Rondo would say to me, and those coaches that were big time coaches that were in here. I remember what they were saying to me. I just try to give these guys some words of encouragement. Something they can take with them,” said Russell.