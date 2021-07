Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with failing to register as a foreign lobbyist of the United Arab Emirates. MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal says the accusations in the indictment are scary: “Basically one of Trump’s best friends was trying to insert stuff into Trump’s speeches and other things without acknowledging at all that he was acting on behalf of a foreign government.”July 21, 2021.