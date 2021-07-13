Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescues cat tortured by two children

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a cat that was tortured by two children has found a loving home.

"We are so happy to report Meow Meow was adopted today by Emily. Emily saw Meow Meow's story on the news and then followed her story on our social media. She has been diligently checking our website each evening for Meow Meow's availability," said the Humane Society in a post on Facebook.

ABC Action News first aired a story about the cat on Monday after the Humane Society rescued the injured animal.

The indoor/outdoor cat lived in a Tampa neighborhood and neighbors took turns feeding it.

Susan Lewis said her 10-year-old son witnessed two children intentionally hurting the cat. The Humane Society said two eight-year-olds repeatedly tossed the cat by her limbs in the air and slammed it on the ground.

The cat appeared dizzy and was unable to walk.

"She was such a loving, caring cat and her name was Meow Meow and we called her that cause she meowed so much. She is just talkative. It's heart-wrenching. It’s heartbreaking," said Lewis.

The Humane Society shared the story on Facebook. The cat had a broken femur and her limb needed to be amputated.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

"In some situations "sorry" doesn’t fix it and this is one of those situations that sorry isn’t going to fix her leg," said Lewis.

Hillsborough County Animal Services is investigating the incident.

The Humane Society said on Facebook, "Hillsborough County Animal Services is responding to this case and taking action. We hope that this will result in the parents teaching compassion and empathy towards animals."

Lewis wanted the cat to find a loving home.

"My biggest hope for her is to find a loving, caring family that will give her the best life she could ever have," said Lewis.

"Meow Meow was cleared for adoption this morning and Emily was one of the first folks in line to meet her. It was love at first sight," said the Humane Society in a Facebook post.

