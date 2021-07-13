Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians

Houma Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Danny McCormick’s attempt during the Louisiana Legislature’s session to have Louisiana designated a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” would never have passed constitutional muster. The state can’t just up and decide that its laws take priority over the country’s. But in calling out the absurdity of the Oil City Republican’s legislation, there’s a chance that some of us lost sight of the reality that Louisiana — to our great peril — has long been a fossil fuel sanctuary state.

www.houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Exploration#Standard Oil#Louisianians#Tulane#Southern Democrats#Plaquemines Parish#The New Yorker#Louisiana Budget Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Louisiana Statedailynewsandmore.com

"A Soldier's Place in History-Fort Polk, Louisiana"

"MORE OF ABOUT ACTIVITIES IN THE SABINE RIVER BOTTOM--1940-1942 AND AGAIN IN LATE 1943 & EARLY 1944" The following is a quote from "A Soldier's Place in History-Fort Polk, Louisiana" published in 2004 by The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk & the Southeast Archeological Center in Tallahassee, Florida.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, Louisiana reported one of the largest single-day increases in new coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 5,388 new cases were reported in the Louisiana Department of Health's newest daily update. The positivity rate on those tests was around 16.35 percent. A day earlier, the state was reporting 1,546 news cases, with a positivity rate just below 14 percent.
Louisiana StateKLFY.com

Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive is coming to Louisiana

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are not blowing smoke when we say that the world’s largest steam locomotive is passing through Louisiana next month. There were 25 Big Boys built starting in 1941. One of those locomotives is going to be in Louisiana very soon. That locomotive is Big Boy No. 4014.
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

New Invasive Species Fish is Threatening Louisiana Waters

As a huge fan of Swamp People, I've been fascinated with their "Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" as they hunt huge pythons in the Florida Everglades. I told my wife that I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have some of the same problems in the swamps of South Louisiana. It's been rumored that years ago somewhat spotted an anaconda on the banks of the Red River, but, to the best of my knowledge, that rumor was never confirmed.
PoliticsHouma Courier

Veto session also part of EWE’s legacy

An outsized figure in Louisiana politics, former Gov. Edwin Edwards, passed away Monday, just a few days before the legislative deadline for constitutionally-required veto session ballots. The significance wasn’t lost on those who know the history of the state Constitution and the role Edwards had in its passage in 1974.
Louisiana StateNatchitoches Times

Louisiana’s newest food trail is now open for business

The No Man’s Land Gas Station Eats Food Trail, within an area in west Louisiana once known as the Neutral Strip, is a nod to roadside foods of all shapes and sizes. Anyone who travels to Louisiana knows food is a big attraction. Taking a trip along the Gas Station Eats Food Trail offers a slice of southern hospitality, tasty scenic landscapes, and several big bites of what visitors come here to experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy