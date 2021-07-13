Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians

As a huge fan of Swamp People, I've been fascinated with their "Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" as they hunt huge pythons in the Florida Everglades. I told my wife that I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have some of the same problems in the swamps of South Louisiana. It's been rumored that years ago somewhat spotted an anaconda on the banks of the Red River, but, to the best of my knowledge, that rumor was never confirmed.