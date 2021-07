Seeing one of your close friends or family member getting married is an amazing feeling, and this is emphasized when they ask you to be a bridesmaid or maid of honor. This means that they trust you and that they love you so much that they want you to be a part of their special day. Although you may be excited when the bride asks you if you want to be a bridesmaid, panic may hit you quickly once you realize what being a bridesmaid really entails.