Good morning, Camden Chatters. Tonight the Orioles enjoy their last of four straight days off for the All-Star break, as members of the club have scattered to the winds and (presumably) spent time at their respective homes all week. Everyone, that is, except the two Orioles who were in Denver: All-Star Game starter Cedric Mullins, who went 0-for-2 and scored a run in the Midsummer Classic, and Trey Mancini, who put on an incredible, inspiring show in Monday’s Home Run Derby.