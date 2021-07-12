Cancel
Atlantic, IA

AtlanticFest To Be Held August 14th

 15 days ago

(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, August 14th rain or shine. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous sponsors and community members to help make this event possible this year.

