Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saharan Dust Pausing Tropical Formation

By Kaitlin Wright
wccbcharlotte.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith dust from the Sahara Desert riding the trade winds west across the Atlantic Ocean, tropical activity is not expected over the next 5 days… just how we like it!. Saharan air is very dry, therefore, when tropical waves roll off the coast of Africa, they take in this very dry air and often times fall apart. When the dust is very heavy, it can also block some sunlight from reaching the surface of the ocean which in turn can cause the water to cool – great for us, not so much for tropical development.

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saharan Dust#Hurricane Seasons#Sahara Desert#Atlantic Ocean#The Trade Winds#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
Place
Africa
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy