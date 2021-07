During the warm months of summer, it’s a lot easier for a person to cool down than it is for a dog. Your dog doesn’t have the luxury of shedding layers when she heats up, so she relies on her complex physiology to regulate her temperature. But sometimes your pup just wants to keep up with you on a run, and her drive overrides her ability to dump heat. As her favorite adventure buddy, you’re responsible for monitoring her for signs of overheating and taking preventative action. Here’s how to do it.