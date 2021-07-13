Cancel
What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death.

Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, in March 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KiIW_0auwcNHu00
Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected Nipsey Hussle's mural and defaced it prior to his death, unconfirmed reports claimed Credit: Instagram/indianredboy

Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail Dijon Rivera, allegedly dissed Nipsey Hussle by defacing a mural erected in Nipsey’s honor, according to Hot New Hiphop.

It is unclear what the mural said.

However, just one day before Red Boy’s death, he was reportedly seen in a video throwing up gang signs, MTO News reported.

The outlet claimed that the signs were "disrespectful" of other gangs in Los Angeles.

Red Boy reportedly went on Instagram Live the next day to explain why he made the signs, which is when he was gunned down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTraE_0auwcNHu00
Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in March of 2019 Credit: AP

What happened to Indian Red Boy?

Red Boy was shot in the head three times as he sat behind the wheel of his car in the city of Hawthorne.

Prior to being gunned down the rapper was talking online to fellow social media influencer Kapone on Instagram Live before shots are heard.

Red Boy is then seen gasping for breath seconds in the video.

Indian Red Boy live blog for the very latest news and updates...

A bloodied Red Boy can be heard saying “get help” before slumping in his seat.

His friend shouts to him, "Where you at?" to which he answers, "Hawthorne," although he can be seen slipping away in the footage.

The clip has since been removed from social media.

Lieutenant Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department explained to the press: “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted … he appears to be a gang member.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Red Boy was already dead when they arrived at the crime scene.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

Police are still looking for suspects in relation to Red Boy’s murder.

Who killed Nipsey Hussle?

Eric Holder was named as the suspect in connection to the death of Nipsey.

He was a member of the same gang as the late rapper, the Rollin’ 60s.

Holder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

He is asking for a reduction on his $6.5million bail after claiming he's not a danger to the public, according to reports.

Holder is in jail awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

He was arrested two days after the shooting and has since been indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges.

