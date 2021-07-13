Guy Fieri visits Ferndale's all-new CERT team
FERNDALE, Calif. — The first members of the Ferndale Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have finished the essential skills portion of the training. The Humboldt Community Emergency Response Team Coalition (located in Northern California) is an information center for regional disaster preparedness training, news, and workshops. They offer educators, individuals, neighborhood groups and social groups a means of strengthening themselves and their communities to be more disaster-resilient.krcrtv.com
Comments / 0