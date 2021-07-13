Cancel
Ferndale, CA

Guy Fieri visits Ferndale's all-new CERT team

By NAZY JAVID
krcrtv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERNDALE, Calif. — The first members of the Ferndale Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have finished the essential skills portion of the training. The Humboldt Community Emergency Response Team Coalition (located in Northern California) is an information center for regional disaster preparedness training, news, and workshops. They offer educators, individuals, neighborhood groups and social groups a means of strengthening themselves and their communities to be more disaster-resilient.

