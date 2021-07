We’re coming to you from Munich for a special LIVE concert with conductor Daniel Harding, cellist Sol Gabetta, and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. Born in Argentina, Gabetta is a past Grammy Award nominee, winner of the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award and the Herbert von Karajan Prize at the Salzburg Easter Festival — and in 2019 she was awarded the first OPUS Klassik Award as Instrumentalist of the Year. Her latest addition to her extensive discography with SONY Classical is a live recording of the cello concertos by Elgar and Martinů with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle.