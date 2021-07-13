Cancel
MLB

The Latest: Rockies’ Story upsets Gallo, advances at Derby

Times Leader
Times Leader
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Hometown favorite Trevor Story hit a 518-foot homer as the Colorado Rockies shortstop upset second-seeded Joey Gallo in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

Story, the No. 7 seed, was steady in drilling 20 homers at his home park, while the Texas slugger struggled early before catching fire. Gallo hit eight of his 19 homers in the bonus minute.

During a timeout, Story’s former teammate, Nolan Arenado, and current teammate, German Márquez, tried to pump up the crowd. Arenado also later brought Story a drink to cool him off.

Story entered with 90 career home runs over 1,303 at-bats at Coors Field.

Gallo had quite a homer hot streak during the season, hitting 10 across 10 games from June 26 to July 7.

___

6:35 p.m.

Baltimore slugger and No. 6 seed Trey Mancini held off Matt Olson in the opening round of the Home Run Derby as the Oakland first baseman’s tying attempt at the horn curled foul.

Mancini finished with 24 homers, including one that carried 496 feet. The third-seeded Olson went deep 23 times with a few winding up in the third deck.

The 29-year-old Mancini has been one of baseball’s best feel-good stories this season in his return following treatment for colon cancer. Mancini was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

This is the second Home Run Derby held at Coors Field, with Ken Griffey Jr. winning in 1998. Mark McGwire hit the longest one that day with a 510-footer.

___

5:35 p.m.

The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice.

The Los Angeles Angels star had a mammoth blast into the upper-deck in Seattle over the weekend.

The fans were crowded together in left, center and right on a 91 degree night (33 Celsius) as they tried to catch a souvenir. They cheered each ball that left the yard with the biggest ovation coming for Ohtani’s titanic shot to right field just before the players wrapped up practice.

It was a statement homer.

The eight-player field includes 2019 champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.

Ohtani kicks off a big All-Star week with the Home Run Derby. He’s also starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and batting leadoff as the designated hitter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Times Leader

Times Leader

