Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

New COVID-19 testing site opens on Tallahassee's southside

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qgv22_0auwb5WI00

According to the Florida Health Departments COVID-19 report, 251 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Leon County from the week of July 2. Leon is now sitting at a 8.7% positivity rate.

For the state, the positivity rate also rising to 7.8 percent with 23,697 total cases.

Regional Manager for Curative Rodney Sanchez, who is overseeing the new COVID-19 testing facility at Old West Enrichment Center, tells ABC 27 the new site will give people another option to get tested without having to wait in lines at one of the many other Tallahassee testing sites.

"We're still working towards getting everyone vaccinated," said Sanchez. But until that point, there are still people that are very susceptible."

While Curative says they have handed out millions of tests throughout Florida this year, Bragg Memorial Stadium, another Tallahassee testing site, who has been giving out tests since December, has given out over 300 thousand tests since December.

"Since the end of May, we kind of took a plateau and kind of went downhill a little bit as far as testing numbers are concerned and now we're kind of seeing a rise with the tests that are done again," said Tracy Pleiss of Nomi Testing.

Both companies agreeing, if you're hesitant on getting vaccinated, keep getting tested.

"We need to keep getting tested until we get a handle on this virus," said Sanchez.

The Old West Enrichment Center COVID-19 testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Leon County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Leon County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Abc 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Bingo is back in Fla. assisted living centers

The COVID-19 pandemic changed all of our lives, especially those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Separation from loved ones caused depression, isolation and loneliness. Now with the vaccine, activities have returned and with them, hope in one word — bingo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy