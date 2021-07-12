Cancel
Chicago, IL

Goose Island 312unes Presents: Akasha

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFronted by the smooth vocals of singer Cosmos Ray, Akasha infuses the traditional sound of ’70s reggae with some decidedly modern influences. The group's reverent and innovative approach to the genre has landed it onstage with Jamaican legends like Dennis Alcapone, Carlton Livingston and Ky-Mani Marley. Settle in for an evening of deep dub grooves as Akasha headlines the final Goose Island 312unes concert on the Time Out Market Chicago patio.

