Bilhenry Walker's sculptures 1972-2021
EAU CLAIRE -- Bilhenry Walker is presenting an exhibition of his sculptures through July at Artisan Forge Gallery, 1106 Mondovi Road. This sculpture exhibition covers samples of Walker's work over the last 45 years. Wall sculptures floating on light were created in 1972 while Poly-Resin sculptures on granite pedestals were created in 1985. These were influenced by the California Light and Space movement of the 1960s and '70s and were recently included in a one-man show at the Sioux City Art Center in Iowa.www.leadertelegram.com
