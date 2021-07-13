Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Bilhenry Walker's sculptures 1972-2021

Leader-Telegram
 15 days ago

EAU CLAIRE -- Bilhenry Walker is presenting an exhibition of his sculptures through July at Artisan Forge Gallery, 1106 Mondovi Road. This sculpture exhibition covers samples of Walker's work over the last 45 years. Wall sculptures floating on light were created in 1972 while Poly-Resin sculptures on granite pedestals were created in 1985. These were influenced by the California Light and Space movement of the 1960s and '70s and were recently included in a one-man show at the Sioux City Art Center in Iowa.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Iowa State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Light And Space#Art Center#Artisan Forge Gallery#Poly Resin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar will miss the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy