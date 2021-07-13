Author Correction: Postprandial glycaemic dips predict appetite and energy intake in healthy individuals

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
