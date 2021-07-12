Cancel
Congress & Courts

Schumer Moves Ahead on Senior Treasury Nominee

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday advanced the nomination of Nellie Liang to be the Treasury Department’s new undersecretary for domestic finance. Schumer filed cloture on Liang’s nomination, a procedural step necessary for the Senate to either confirm or deny Liang’s appointment. The Senate will then vote on cloture, which would limit debate over her nomination, likely followed by a confirmation vote soon after. Schumer’s filing indicates that leadership thinks Liang will have enough votes for confirmation.

