Schumer Moves Ahead on Senior Treasury Nominee

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday advanced the nomination of Nellie Liang to be the Treasury Department’s new undersecretary for domestic finance. Schumer filed cloture on Liang’s nomination, a procedural step necessary for the Senate to either confirm or deny Liang’s appointment. The Senate will then vote on cloture, which would limit debate over her nomination, likely followed by a confirmation vote soon after. Schumer’s filing indicates that leadership thinks Liang will have enough votes for confirmation.