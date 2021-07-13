Cancel
Video Games

Minecraft Gets Some More Sonic Content In Awesome New Event

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Join the fastest event alive" Last month, as part of Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th-anniversary celebration, Minecraft announced a special Sonic Adventure 2 DLC pack for the game. Now in an update, more Sonic x Minecraft content has arrived. This time, Sonic the Hedgehog has taken over "The Hive" Minecraft servers tab. The event runs from now until July 26th and can be played for free. You explore Greenhill Zone, collect rings, perform some epic parkour and unlock some "awesome" cosmetics.

