The Pittsburgh Pirates (38-60) will challenge the San Francisco Giants (61-37) in Game 3 of a three-game weekend series at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Pittsburgh took the lead of a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants after winning the first two installments at 6-4 on Friday and 10-2 on Saturday. Starter Wil Crowe went 5.1 innings of work while allowing two earned runs on four base hits with a walk and struck out nine San Francisco batters. The Pirates recorded a total of 20 runs in their last three contests and scored four or more runs in winning four of their last seven games. 2nd Baseman Adam Frazier earned a total of 123 hits and 32 RBIs in leading Pittsburgh. Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds and SS Kevin Newman contributed a combined 174 hits and 71 RBIs for the Pirates.