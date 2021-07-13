Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GALLIA AND CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 857 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Buffalo, or 10 miles southeast of Gallipolis, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Henderson, Leon and Southside. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH