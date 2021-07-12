Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern Linn MO County in north central Missouri Northern Macon County in north central Missouri Sullivan County in north central Missouri Western Adair County in northeastern Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 934 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macon, Milan, Bevier, Green City, Bucklin, Novinger, Atlanta, Callao, Greencastle, Browning, New Cambria, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, Winigan, New Boston, Green Castle, Saint Catherine and Reger.