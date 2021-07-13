Cancel
Bourbon, IN

Gloria A. Hill

Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURBON – Gloria A. Hill, age 87, of Plymouth, formerly Bourbon, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth. Gloria was born the daughter of Raymond and Reatha Huffman Lemler on Jan. 5, 1934, in Marshall County. She was a lifetime resident of the area. She did spend a few years living in Florida and always talked about her dream of moving back there as it was her favorite state. She previously attended the Bourbon United Pentecostal Church, and although she had worked for Crystal Lake Egg Products and K-Mart in Warsaw, she completed her career by retiring from United Technologies. She was a 1953 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and was a member of Order of Eastern Star in Warsaw.

Plymouth, IN
Bourbon, IN
Etna Green, IN
Warsaw, IN
Plymouth, IN
Obituaries
Marshall County, IN
Florida State
Tippecanoe, IN
Tippecanoe Township, IN
